Trooper's DWI charge was reduced with no fine

An off-duty state trooper’s 2013 charges of DWI on a snowmobile were reduced to reckless driving, and no fine was issued, according to a court document provided by the Indian Lake town court.

That clears up a question about the record of Randy Weaver of Indian Lake, a state police officer who is again in trouble with the law. State police said last week Weaver got someone to buy him a gun after a judge ordered him not to possess firearms.

That Hamilton County Family Court order had stemmed from a domestic incident, police say.

Weaver is 36, an investigator with state police Troop B. At the time of the 2013 charges he was 31, a trooper assigned to the Indian Lake barracks.

On the night of New Year’s Day, 2013, a snowmobile Weaver was riding became stuck in a snow-filled ditch along state Route 30 in the town of Indian Lake. Troopers got to the scene around 10 p.m. and thought Weaver appeared intoxicated, so they gave him field sobriety tests and subsequently charged him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater, which normally are misdemeanors.

On Feb. 28, 2013, in Indian Lake town court, an agreement was signed to reduce the DWI charges to reckless driving. No fine or other penalty was issued.

State police suspended Weaver without pay amid investigation of the 2013 charges. With his latest arrest, police declined to say anything about his possible disciple. adirondackdailyenterprise.com