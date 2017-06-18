Colorado Increases Summer DUI Enforcement

Law enforcement agencies throughout Colorado will be adding extra DUI patrols through late June.

The summer DUI enforcement campaign began June 16 and will last through June 26.

Eighty-three law enforcement agencies statewide are participating in the Colorado Department of Transportation-funded campaign, according to a department news release.

"Summer is the deadliest season on Colorado’s roads, in part because of impaired drivers who choose to get behind the wheel," Colorado State Patrol Chief Scott Hernandez said in the news release.

CDOT's Highway Safety Office provides funding for impaired driving enforcement, education and awareness campaigns, including The Heat Is On. The campaign includes 12 enforcement periods throughout the year that coincide with national holidays and public events.

A Memorial Day enforcement period led to 331 drunk driving arrests statewide and 27 in Larimer County. The next enforcement period will run June 30-July 5.

Beyond the danger of driving impaired, a DUI can cost a driver more than $13,500 in fines, legal fees and increased insurance costs, according to CDOT. Source: coloradoan.com