Texas man gets 30 years for 11th DWI conviction

San Juan Garcia booking photo (Bexar County D.A. Twitter photo)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A South Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for what prosecutors say was his 11th drunken driving conviction.

Jurors in San Antonio convicted 57-year-old San Juan Garcia of felony DWI in a January 2014 traffic accident.

A statement from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office says Garcia was driving drunk when his vehicle struck a motorcyclist. Toxicology tests indicated Garcia had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit for driving in Texas.

Records show Garcia’s first DWI arrest was in March 1982 and that he served time in prison for several of his later convictions. He was sentenced last week as a habitual offender.

The full D.A.’s statement: