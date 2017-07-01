Former police officer arrested for DWI, helps others in alcohol addiction recovery

A former New Mexico State Police officer who was arrested for DWI last summer has a lesson he wants others to learn from.

Morgan Ortiz said he was actually trying to get help for an alcohol addiction the day he was arrested outside a detox center in Albuquerque. He just didn't know where to turn. He admits he made some terrible choices that almost cost him everything.

Now he is telling his story in hopes of saving even just one other person from what he went through.

"It's never easy to see. I don't recognize that person that's on there," Ortiz said, referencing the APD lapel video from his arrest. "It looks like a scared 17-year-old or something like that, I don't recognize that person. So it's very difficult but it's very necessary for people to see that."

Ortiz has dealt with the shame that came with that arrest. He realizes it's a necessary part of his DWI arrest story and his desire to help others.

"I was so honored to be a state police officer and I ripped it away from myself in a very bad way," Ortiz said. "Losing my house, losing my truck, the thought of losing my wife and kids...I had that on my mind the entire time."

Ortiz also lost his job with New Mexico State Police, but Chief Pete Kassetas didn't turn his back on Ortiz.

"I didn't want to see another person lose their life. Morgan had a wife, kids. That's why I worked so hard to help get him into a treatment program," Kassetas said.

But after Ortiz's treatment, he didn't know where to turn to stay on track until he was referred to the Turning Point Recovery Center.

"There's no secret that Albuquerque has a substance abuse problem. The only secret ... is where to go," Ortiz said.

The secret was hidden in plain sight on Montgomery in the middle of Albuquerque. Ortiz had never heard of the Turning Point Recovery Center, but it changed his life. It is focused on getting patients completely off their addictions and treating the issues that caused them to have to fight a DWI charge or other problems in the first place.

Now it's where Ortiz works, his brand new job after turning it all around. He isn't afraid to tell his story. Ortiz has already shared it with a whole State Police cadet class.

"If you can reach one person or help one person, then it's worth it," he said. Source: kob.com