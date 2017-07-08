Couple arrested for DUI charges with baby allegedly dangling from car seat

Hawaii - Two people in the same car were arrested for drunk driving, and a baby was in the back seat.

At around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Piikoi Street, an officer noticed a vehicle drifting into the other lanes and pulled the driver over.

Sources say the Nissan Frontier finally pulled into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven, and what happened next caused the officer to call for backup.

We’re told the driver and passenger switched seats.

“It’s a great example of how liquor and driving compounded together, make for all sorts of other stupid decisions,” said Arkie Koehl with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Sources say police were alarmed to find a baby in the backseat. A baby car seat was not buckled in, and was wedged against the back of the passenger seat nearly upside down.

We’re told police found an infant strapped into the seat, dangling toward the floor. The baby appeared unharmed.

Along with the DUI charges, Mark and Temari Wilson were also arrested for endangering the welfare of their child, and the baby’s grandmother came to take the baby home.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says it’s having problems getting the message across to men in their 20s and early 30s.

“For God’s sake, don’t be stupid and drink and drive. The cops are waiting. We do checkpoints 52 weeks a year,” said Koehl.

Victor Bakke used to represent Temari Wilson, who was accused of stabbing her husband last October.

Bakke said Temari was acting in self-defense. He got the charge down to assault, and she is awaiting trial.

“The guy put in his police reports and testified that he assaulted her, taunted her, to stab him, that she acted in self-defense. I have no idea at all at how this case is anything other than self defense,” he said.

Police say the Wilsons are still in custody with Mark Wilson’s bail set at $3,500 and Temari Wilson’s at $1,750. Source: khon2.com