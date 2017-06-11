Marijuana Bill Approved in the Reno Senate Awaiting to Be a Law

RENO, NV – The state of Nevada has been studying a bill for blood-test/pot bill that will impose a change in the method of testing pot for DUI. This bill changes the current way of screening apprehended DUI for marijuana usage. Instead of the traditional urine testing, this bill suggests that blood sample is collected for pot testing to yield more accurate results.

According to Steve Yeager, the bill sponsor who is also a Judiciary Assembly Committee Chair, they have reviewed the current methods of testing, and it seems that urine testing can only tell you if the user ingested marijuana in the past but not on the day of the arrest or the time when testing is done.

Although blood testing can’t be considered a perfect science, as determining marijuana in the blood is more complicated than alcohol impairment, Yeager feels that this bill “is a step in the right direction.”

However, according to the study conducted by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the largest auto club in the nation, blood testing threshold for marijuana impairment is impossible to set since there is no tool in science to gauge the level when the drivers become high after consuming THC.

This is a reasonable concern since marijuana is considered legal in the state of Nevada as a recreational drug for people ages 21 and above. With the legalization of pot in the state, it would be hard to penalize apprehended DUIs positive with pot as the testing would not test the level of highness or intoxication in an individual.

Yeager, however, rebuts that the approved level of recreation marijuana in the state is low, which is two nanograms of active THC. Any amount going higher than that in your blood can get you in trouble, enough gauges for the level of allowable usage for pot.

This method of testing is already in effect for the majority of the state, with the state Senate giving this bill a final approval just this week. It is up to Governor Brian Sandoval to finally seal the deal on creating this bill into a full blown law. Source: marijuananewsonline.com

