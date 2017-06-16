DUI Checkpoint Planned in Long Beach this Saturday Night

A DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint will be held in an undisclosed area of Long Beach Saturday evening, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The LBPD’s Traffic Section will conduct the checkpoint from 7:00PM to 3:00AM.

“Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily,” officials said in a release.

“When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.”

While the location is not disclosed, authorities said that checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, “affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.”

Drivers can download the Designated Driver VIP (DDVIP) free mobile app on iPhone or Android phones to find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver. It even has a tab to call a ride share service.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.This checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Source: lbpost.com