Bodybuilder arrested for DWI near Newark Airport after cops found her in car with flat tire, eating cake

Dehabah Sylvester, 31, was arrested after being found eating cake in her car after blowing out a tire while twice the legal limit for DWI of alcohol.

Let her eat cake.

Port Authority Cops came across bodybuilder Dehabah Sylvester, 31, of Bloomfield, N.J., sitting in her car with a flat tire at Newark Airport Saturday night.

She was munching away on a piece of the tasty baked good, apparently unaware that she’d slammed into a curb minutes earlier, police said.

When they asked if she was OK, Sylvester said she couldn’t remember hitting anything, and added, “I just stopped to eat cake and when I’m finished, I’ll leave.”

But, police said, she had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit for DWI. Cops impounded her car and arrested her on charges of drunken driving and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The officers found her on Brewster Road and Airis Drive, sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima at about 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police they had been behind the Nissan as it exited the Garden State Parkway headed toward the airport.

Sylvester is listed on the website of the National Physique Committee, a leading bodybuilding association. She finished second in a 2016 East Coast figure competition, and seventh in physique, according to the website.

“I don’t think anything you’re reporting is true,” Sylvester said Monday, refusing to discuss the specific charges. “They put out a press release? I don’t care for it to be in a press release.” Source: nydailynews.com