2 Teens Killed in Crash, Driver Arrested on DUI Charges

A horrific DUI crash unfolded Saturday night near Lake Mead.

In Las Vegas Nevada, two teens are dead after their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated that a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Marion Drive, while a Kia Soul was going east on Judson Avenue. The Ford failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the left side of the Kia as it crossed the intersection.

Both vehicles rotated and stopped, while the two teenage passengers were ejected from the Kia and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia and the passenger in the front seat were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the Ford for suspicious of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspected DUI crash remains under investigation. Source: ktnv.com