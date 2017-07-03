Woman arrested for DUI in crash that injured her kids

SPRING VALLEY, California - A 25-year-old mother suspected of driving drunk with her three children crashed Monday in Spring Valley, leaving her and all three children hospitalized.

Grace Esparza and her 7-year-old daughter, who was riding without a seat belt in the front seat of the 2012 Toyota Tacoma, both sustained major injuries, California Highway Patrol officer Benjamin Demarest said. Her 3-year- old daughter riding in a backseat without a seat belt sustained minor injuries.

A car parked in the driveway was damaged by flying debris. CHP officials said the two children in the front seat were not properly restrained.

Both suffered injuries and were taken to Rady Children's Hospital. The infant, who was strapped in a car seat, was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver was also hospitalized, and she was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and felony child endangerment. No other injuries were reported. Source: 10news.com