62 Drivers Arrested and 2 Killed in DUI-Related Charges Over 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Partygoers were reminded to "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" while celebrating the Fourth of July

Two people were killed and 62 drivers were arrested in DUI-related charges over the Fourth of July weekend in San Diego County, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

One 20-year-old was killed in a single-car crash in Pacific beach, and a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Chula Vista Tuesday.

Compared to last year, there were 17 less DUI arrests in San Diego County but one more person was killed this year. Last year, there were 79 DUI arrests and one fatality, according to CHP.

Orange County had zero fatalities but also had 62 DUI arrests. Last year, the region had one fatality and 64 DUI arrests.

Of the total California DUI incidents, there were 47 fatalities and 1,244 DUI arrests. Both these statistics are higher than last year, with only 35 fatalities and 1,118 DUI arrests in 2016.

The fatalities included 26 passengers, one motorcyclist and two pedestrians across California, according to CHP. Fifteen of the victims killed in DUI-related crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Police across San Diego County worked together to crack down on drunk driving by holding extra DUI checkpoints and patrols. The four-day, countywide effort aimed to fight DUI and underage drinking during the Fourth of July celebrations. Source: nbcsandiego.com