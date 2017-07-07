Texas man gets life sentence after his 5th felony DWI conviction

Michael Allen Martz

After five felony DWI offenses and four trips to prison, a man from Montgomery County, Texas was handed a life sentence Thursday for his latest DWI conviction.

Michael Allen Martz, 62, was found guilty last week of Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 26, 2016, Martz drove his truck to a Kroger in Porter and almost hit a woman driving with her children in her car. That woman called police, described the truck and license plate, and told authorities Martz was driving recklessly around the store parking lot.

Troopers arrived to find Martz buying alcohol inside Kroger. Officials say Martz was unsteady on his feet, smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Martz gave a voluntary blood sample, which officials say revealed he had alcohol, marijuana, Xanax, Hydrocodone and Soma in his system.

Martz was previously convicted of two misdemeanor counts of DWI on July 21, 1987. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison for two felony counts of DWI in 1989.

On Oct. 4, 1990, Martz was sentenced to 4 years in prison for another felony DWI in Harris County. He was sentenced to another 3 years in prison on March 10, 1995, for DWI.

Martz was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2001 for another DWI and had finished his parole shortly before committing this offense, according to officials.

Since Martz had at least two prison trips, his minimum punishment was 25 years in prison. Source: kagstv.com