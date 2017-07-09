Over 400 vehicles screened, 34 tickets written in Bakersfield DUI & Driver's License Checkpoint overnight

In Bakersfield California, The Police Department Traffic Section conducted a DUI / Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday night in the 1800 block of Panorama Drive near Haley St. between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

A total of 424 vehicles were screened by police.

Eight drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level.

The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section made no arrests of drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

A total of 34 drivers were cited for no driver’s license or driving on a suspended license.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111. Source: turnto23.com